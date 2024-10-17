Northampton technician claims victory at Regional Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improver technician, Louis Rogers from TruckEast Northampton claims the prestigious accolade of The Lloyds Banking Group ‘Rising Star of the Year’ on Wednesday 9th October at the East Midlands, Department for Education (DfE), Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

Now in its 21st year, the awards continue to recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional apprentices, employers and champions across each region.

Having recently qualified from his 3-year heavy vehicle technician apprenticeship, being crowned regional winner is a true testament to his progress throughout the programme.

Louis’ award was in recognition of his impressive progression and the contribution that he has made to TruckEast since joining as an apprentice back in 2021. Thanks to his dedication and development of his technical expertise, Louis has successfully accomplished many things, the most recent to date, achieving Scania’s Customer First Award earlier this year.

Louis Rogers proudly holding his award for East Midlands Rising Star 2024.

Reflecting on his achievement, Louis said: “I finished my apprenticeship 8 months ago and can honestly say it’s the best thing to date, it has given me the skills and knowledge to progress in my role. But also, the confidence to push myself to be the best I can. I feel very honoured to be a regional winner.”

Martyn Clipston, Group Aftersales Director at TruckEast comments, “Winning the award is a fantastic milestone for Louis and is a great reflection of all that he has achieved with TruckEast so far. Now to be named a finalist in November’s nationals is an outstanding achievement and Louis should be incredibly proud of his success. Louis is a key example of what can be achieved with an apprenticeship programme, and we hope it will inspire others to start on this fantastic career path.”

As a result of being selected as a regional winner from hundreds of applicants, Louis is now shortlisted in the National Apprenticeship and Skills Award Finals held on 27th November at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Currently, TruckEast has 25 hgv apprentices progressing on their 3-year programme, and recruitment for their next cohort of apprentices will open in December.