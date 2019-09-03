Northampton shopping launches scheme to entice in independents through rent-free year

A budding business is being offered the chance to take over a shop at Northampton's Grosvenor Centre - rent-free for a year.

Centre bosses are providing small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone who has ever wanted to have a presence in the mall, the chance to win retail space there.

They are also hoping the winning entrant will be able to follow in the footsteps of Bewiched Coffee on the first floor, which has managed to compete with its big-name rival Costa since opening in 2016.

Centre manager James Roberts said: “We’re looking for innovative and interesting concepts from local entrepreneurial individuals or organisations that want to take their businesses to the next level or even just get a great idea they have off the ground.

“We know just how important independent shops, restaurants and leisure operators are to the local area. As a key part of the Northampton community, as well as with the support from Legal & General, we have got an opportunity to support them with this great ‘Grow at Grosvenor’ initiative."

Mr Roberts said the management team are open to a 'range of options', adding that the scheme does not have any restrictions.

Applicants should visit the Grosvenor Shopping Northampton website here for a chance to win the year-long lease.

Entrants are required to provide a description of their business, what sets them apart and why they think their concept will work at the shopping centre.

Shortlisted entrants will then be asked to pitch their business to a panel from Legal & General – the owner of the shopping centre – as well as management staff.

The successful applicants will be announced shortly after.

“Sometimes all it takes is a great location to give a business the boost it needs, and we’ve got exactly that,” Mr Roberts added.

“I’m sure there are plenty of people from across the region that are looking for an opportunity like this and I can’t wait to meet them.”