Northampton chicken shop found to be 'dirty' by inspectors - but manager claims improvements have been made

The 'dirty' kitchen of a Northampton chicken shop slated by food hygiene inspectors has been revealed - but the manager is confident its rating will improve.

Equipment and work surfaces at Freddy's Chicken's were found to be filthy by Northampton Borough Council during its most recent inspection in February.

What food hygiene inspectors found at Freddy's Chicken on Weedon Road during a visit in February. Photo: Northampton Borough Council and Google

Pests could be attracted to the Weedon Road takeaway due to splashes of fat, a door gap and an 'excessive' build-up of waste by the outside bins, according to inspectors.

The report was released to the Chronicle & Echo following a request under the Freedom of Information Act as one of the places in Northampton with a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Manager Abdul Basit said he has worked hard to bring the shop up to scratch after taking over the business in July and expects a new inspection soon to reflect that.

"I'm confident to get back to a four or five rating, that's how much effort we have put in and I've trained my staff accordingly," he said.

"Since that visit, we have done lots and lots of maintenance and planning so now we're getting back to normal and how it used to be.

"I'm really hopeful to get rid of that 'one' rating which quite stressful for me as a business manager."

Food hygiene inspectors found many issues during an unannounced on February 5.

Cross contamination was possible as there was not enough racking in the walk-in chiller and lots of items were stacked on the floor next to each other, including raw and ready-to-eat items.

The insulated bags used for transporting food for deliveries were found to be dirty and one has deteriorated with the plastic base in one broken.

There was no means available for disinfection of food and hand contact surfaces and there was no soap at either of the hand wash basins.

The area where the waste fat is kept in the rear garage area was found to be very dirty with fat splashed on the floor, wall and roller-shutter doors.

"Although this is not a food preparation room the presence of the fat could attract pests into the property," the report says.

The end of the work area next to the salad well was found to be dirty and required cleaning, as did the inside of the microwave, a dough mixer, a can opener and the walk-in chiller.

A gap under the rear door and 'an excessive accumulation of refuse and waste on the floor in the rear street where the bins are located' were highlighted as attractive to pests.

Mr Basit said the previous management was to blame for the poor levels of hygiene but the necessary changes have been made since he took over.

"I have asked the council to do a revisit as we've done all the work they mentioned in the report and we are prepared for when they come."