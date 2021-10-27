Northampton BID to host second clean-up day to tidy up town centre in time for Christmas

Town centre businesses will have the chance to ‘get Northampton gleaming’ as part of a dedicated tidy day ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year.

The clean-up campaign will see business owners team up to get the town centre looking its best and make it more appealing to visitors this Christmas.

Organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), it forms part of a series of projects to tidy up Northampton town centre, and follows a previous tidy day held in August which saw almost 50 people collect more than 100 bags of rubbish from known litter hotspots around the town centre.

Business owners and organisations came together in August to tidy up the town.

Mark Mullen, Northampton Town Centre BID operations manager, said: “With Christmas around the corner we know thousands of people will be heading into town to buy presents for their loved ones and we want to make sure Northampton is looking its very best.

“We were delighted to see so many people join us for the last tidy day and we look forward to another successful day, with rubbish removed from the streets and pavements and doorways left sparkling.

“If everyone makes a concerted effort to dispose of their rubbish in the right way our town centre can stay looking its beautiful best.”

August’s tidy day saw volunteers from the Northants Litter Wombles, Mayor of Northampton Councillor Rufia Ashraf and representatives from West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council team up with businesses to improve the look and feel of town centre streets and car parks.