Northampton beauty salon owner shares her top tips for younger looking skin this year

Lesley Jones.

With her soft shoulder-length hair, petite figure and glowing complexion, it is hard to believe that this Northampton beauty salon owner is almost 72.

Lesley Jones really is a walking advert for her homegrown beauty business, Face&Form.

The 71-year-old has been running her home-based beauty business in Abington for more than 20 years and knows a thing or two about how women can roll back the years.

Specialising in facials, Lesley has now shared her top five tips for looking 10 years younger into the New Year and beyond.

Increase the amount of vitamin A and D into your skin care routine

Vitamin A+D supplements are the most important nutrients for the skin, yet over 95 percent of women may not get enough.

Some of their benefits are building healthy skin cells; increasing protection against environmental attack; plumping the epidermis; balancing sebaceous glands and stimulating collagen.

The benefits of vitamin D are skin protection and rejuvenation, skin cell growth and repair and the vitamin also optimises the skin’s immune system.

Maintain a regular daily skin care routine

I choose Environ skin care as it contains high amounts of vitamin A, C and antioxidants.

You must start on the lowest level of vitamin A to allow your skin to develop vitamin A receptors and work your way up to level five.

Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin, and is suitable for all skin types and ages. It is also the crucial DNA regulator for 300 to 1000 genes.

Have monthly regular facials

I have two favourite facials that work together, the CACI non-surgical facial toning treatment, that takes care of the muscle tone by using microcurrents, and Environ for looking after the skin.

My regular CACI facial uses tiny electrical impulses to firm and tone sagging facial muscles and redefine facial contours.

“You don’t actually feel the current in your face – it’s actually very comfortable - it’s almost like a gym workout for the facial muscles.”

The Environ facial uses advanced active vitamins A, C and antioxidants.

This treatment is suitable for all skin types, and is particularly effective at addressing sun-damage, pigmentation and premature ageing.

It is so important to keep the skin firm as the facial muscles are attached to the skin.

Wear sun cream every day

Remember daylight is sunlight and we expose our skin to it daily. Sun tans damage your skin.

When your skin produces melanin, it also produces an enzyme which breaks down collagen and elastin, leading to lines and wrinkles.

Get your tan from a bottle, there are some great ones out now.

Finally Lesley recommends that everyone keeps positive

The last two years have been particularly hard, she says during the pandemic.

The beauty business was hit hard by the pandemic, says Lesley. She had to wait until the government allowed her to work again.

“It had a big impact on the beauty business,” she says, “but fortunately people are coming back to enjoy their treatments again.”