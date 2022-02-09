Northampton-based wedding planner nominated for English Wedding Awards 2022

A Northampton-based wedding planning service has been nominated for the fifth English Wedding Awards 2022 in the East Midlands wedding planner category.

Hannah Rose Weddings & Events was shortlisted in the awards that seek to reward those who improve customers' confidence by 'making us look beautiful, deliver exceptional customer services and work within businesses, clinics and practices, where excellence is standard.'

The firm will find out if they have won at a ceremony taking place in February.

The planner reported that 2021 was a 'big year' for her Northampton business. (Library picture).

Hannah Rose, who owns the business, said: "It would be really great to win. I'm up against some very good planners, so either way it's amazing just to be nominated and to know there are lots of people who are happy with what I do.

"I put in a lot of work for my couples, whether it's advice around Covid-19 or advising people to postpone, or staying connected on social media. I'm quite a big networker so I stayed in touch with people in what was a very difficult time.

"Now people should feel confident to book their weddings. It's great to see people building that confidence and I want people to have that confidence to get back out there."

The awards reportedly aim to reward those within the 'eclectic' wedding industry that make people's special day one to remember, including caterers that provide reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues, DJs and bands that 'add the extra thrill' to the atmosphere, as well as hair and makeup artists who make the brides 'look and feel on top of the world.'

The event in February promises to be an enjoyable night with numerous 'prestigious' accolades to be awarded to the most deserving professionals and businesses, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Wedding Coordinator of the Year and many more.

A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2022 added: “These awards have become a staple event in England. We would like to thank the public for making the English Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.

“The awards will seek to recognise everyone in this sector that have shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business. Working in the wedding industry can be challenging at times and these professionals have managed to stand out from the rest, despite the difficulties.

“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”