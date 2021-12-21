Northampton-based HORIBA UK wins Techworks' 'Manufacturing Site of the Year' for 2021

The company said the employee-driven improvements have helped them improve even during Covid-19.

The Northampton-Based tech firm HORIBA UK has won Techworks' 'Manufacturing Site of the Year' for 2021.

The annual TechWorks Awards Ceremony marks excellence in the technology industry that is driving the ‘Deep Tech’ economy of engineering and innovation. This is seen by some as a strategic part of the UK’s future.

It is open to all organisations active within the tech industry and has award categories for a wide range of sectors.

HORIBA’s Northampton site is billed as a centre for electronics system design and manufacture.

The site reportedly provides an array of instruments and systems for applications like automotive research and development, process and environmental monitoring, medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research and development measurements.

It is this diversity of options that the company said gives them the edge in their industry.

Yet the company also said they encourage a collaborative atmosphere where all employees are encouraged to contribute to projects, both large and small.

In particular, they pointed to the internal employee driven ‘BlackJack’ Continuous Improvement Programme, among others, which have helped reduce waste and improved process efficiencies.

They also pointed to their ‘Ideas Collector’ online portal, wherein nearly 70 percent of its 180 employees are said to be 'actively engaged in this process', helping to boost efficiency and keep costs down.

Receiving the award, Richard Carter, director for automotive at HORIBA UK, said: “I am so proud to accept this award on behalf of all of our HORIBA UK employees for the business improvements they have delivered at our Northampton manufacturing site.

"It is a testament to their dedication to drive positive change and the vital role that they played in achieving the results.

"This has enabled us to trade profitably and maintain our headcount, even in the face of the unprecedented challenges created by the Covid pandemic.

“HORIBA’s focus on positivity and support for all employees has created a culture of continuous improvement for the benefit of all.