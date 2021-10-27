No tricks, only treats! Halloween themed afternoon teas and goodies on offer in Northamptonshire

3. The Place To Bee’s Wondrous Wizarding Afternoon Tea

The Place To Bee cafe in Kingsthorpe are hosting 'Wondrous Wizarding Afternoon Teas' from Friday, October 29 through to Saturday, October 30. There will be three sittings across both dates: the first from 11.30am to 1pm, the second from 1.30pm to 3pm and the last from 3.30pm to 5pm. Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child. Tickets will need to be booked in advance and paid in full. To book tickets, email [email protected] and include details of any dietary requirements or allergies, how many adults and children are in your party as well as the date and time you would like to book.