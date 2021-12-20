The New York Times (NYT) has praised a Northampton company for helping it deliver 'the most ambitious journalism and event project in its 170-year history.'

Brightspace Events, which has offices in Northampton, was called upon by the global news brand to help deliver its NYT Climate Hub Event at COP26 in Glasgow, which saw 6,000 in-person delegates attend alongside 3,000 remote attendees.

Covering two weeks of live journalism, six different spaces, more than 400 speakers and 150 different sessions, the Northampton-based team at Brightspace helped organise a host of support services, with the company’s delivery drawing praise from senior figures at the NYT.

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president of the The New York Times Company, said: “We are very appreciative of the support Brightspace provided on what was always going to be a bold, ambitious endeavour. That it was a success was a big collective effort and Brightspace was a key ingredient in the cocktail.”

This sentiment was echoed by Rona Perry, marketing manager at The New York Times Company, who said: “I was extremely lucky to work with such a wonderful group of true professionals, who, in my opinion, were the true heroes of climate hub.”

Sarah Threlfall, director at Brightspace Events, added: “The event was an enormously complex operation, and with the eyes of the world on Glasgow during COP26, the pressure was on to deliver an experience that appropriately positioned the NYT as a world-leader in thought-provoking content and controversial debate, whilst also underlining its commitment to truth around the climate emergency.

“Despite the challenges, the team rose to the occasion magnificently, doing a fantastic job to meet the New York Times’ objectives by delivering agility, flexibility and quick, clear communication.

"Given the global significance of the NYT brand, to think that our team from Northampton has drawn such high praise from senior figures at the organisation is tremendously rewarding. A huge well done to all involved.”