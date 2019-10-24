New superfast broadband project for every home and business in Northampton 'will transform town'

Superfast, next-generation broadband soon to be coming to almost every home and business in Northampton was hailed as 'transformational' at an event on Tuesday (October 22).

Work is underway on a town-wide full fibre network by CityFibre, which is investing more than £40m to deliver the project.

Civic and businness leaders came together at the Guildhall to discover more about the project and give their input on how it can turn Northampton into one of the best connected places in the country.

CityFibre’s manager for Northampton, James Cushing, said: “This year is shaping up to be huge for Northampton’s digital transformation.

"Construction is now underway in Hardingstone and Wootton, with planning well underway for the rest of the town.

“It was a pleasure to bring together some key stakeholders from the community and discuss how full fibre will help propel Northampton’s digital future, supercharge the thriving digital community and build on the range of exciting initiatives in the town.

"There has been huge interest from local residents and business and it’s great to see such enthusiasm for the project.

“Our investment will be transformational for Northampton. The long term benefits of improved connectivity are massive and the people we speak to cannot wait to connect.

"In the short term, we are doing everything we can to ensure communities are kept updated with our plans and disruption is minimised.”

CityFibre updated guests on the project progress and what the high-capacity and gigabit-capable network will be able to deliver – from increased business innovation and productivity to enabling smart home and office environments.

Northampton Borough Council leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn said: “The installation of this network will be extremely beneficial for Northampton.

"We have embraced the digital age with open arms, and this is a big part of that.

"It will require a lot of work and we’d ask people to bear with us while it is carried out.

"I really think it will be have been worth it once we begin to see the benefits.”

Vodafone will use CityFibre’s network to bring 'gigafast broadband' to residents in Northampton from early next year.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for highways and place Jason Smithers said: “We fully support the deployment of future proof fibre optic infrastructure which complements other activities we’re delivering through the Superfast Northamptonshire initiative.

"This is set to bring enormous benefits to residents and businesses by accelerating growth and innovation in the local digital economy, and builds on the council’s significant investment in the county’s critical infrastructure.”

To find out more about CityFibre’s project for Northampton, visit: www.cityfibre.com/gigabit-cities