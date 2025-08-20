New Northampton businesses team up to help families and SEN children explore leisure facilities before they visit

Husband-and-wife team Fliss and Chris Read-Jones, founders of 360 Media, have created an immersive 360° virtual tour giving families the chance to explore the Weston Favell climbing centre online before stepping through the door. The virtual tour allows children and adults to virtually walk around the venue in advance, helping them feel comfortable and prepared before visiting.

Clip 'n' Climb Northampton runs regular SEN-friendly sessions so this is especially valuable for children with Special Educational Needs who may feel anxious about new environments.

“As parents ourselves, we know how helpful it is for children to see a new place before they go,” says Fliss. “That peace of mind makes such a difference and while it benefits every child, it’s particularly powerful for those with SEN who can now explore at their own pace before arriving.” Clip ‘n Climb Northampton owner Simon is also a parent and understands the importance of reducing stress for families visiting a new location.

“We wanted to make Clip ‘n Climb as welcoming and accessible as possible,” Simon explains. “The 360 tour means families can look around from home and know exactly what to expect, which is especially reassuring for parents bringing children to our SEN sessions. Our centre is also fully wheelchair accessible and we welcome climbers of any ability. It’s all about making the experience positive right from the start.”

Simon and Felicity

About the Partnership

360 Media is a Northampton-based start-up run by Felicity and Chris, combining their backgrounds in marketing, photography and videography to create interactive 360° tours for local and international clients. By collaborating with Clip ‘n' Climb Northampton, they’ve shown how immersive technology can not only promote businesses but also support the local community.

Fliss adds: “We set up 360 Media to combine our expertise and help businesses grow. A 360 tour is an extremely powerful marketing tool but it also solves a number of problems for both the business and their customers. Any physical bricks and mortar business can benefit from this technology. For Clip ‘n Climb, the tour isn’t just about marketing - it’s about inclusivity, accessibility, and giving families confidence before they visit.”

About 360 Media

360 Media creates AI-enhanced but human-led 360° virtual tours for businesses including leisure facilities, wedding venues, schools, gyms, salons and more. It's particularly helpful to businesses who spend a great amount of time showing potential clients around. Each tour can be embedded on a website, shared on social media, or added to Google Maps, helping businesses reach more customers while supporting their visitors with a better experience. It's a win-win for everyone.