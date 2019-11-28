New luxury taxi service hopes to offer a touch of class to Northampton VIPs

A new chauffeur-driven car hire service is offering a higher level of luxury to customers looking for a taxi in Northampton.

Momentum Executive Travel has a fleet of Mercedes cars and minivans filled with all the mod-cons a passenger could desire, from window blinds to massage seats.

Momentum Executive Travel's cars have seats that can recline, warm up and even massage passengers

Founder and director David Sherwood believes there is a gap in the market for a posh car hire service after 10 years in the taxi business with Amber Cars.

"It's not for your normal taxi trip taking Barbara to the shops, it's for taking top-level VIPs to meetings or the airport for example," he said.

Momentum has a collection of Mercedes S350 cars for up to four people with room for two large cases and hand luggage, reclining, heated and cooled seats and rear window blinds.

As well as Mercedes V-Class minivans for up to seven people with four large cases and seven small ones and conference-style seating - think of the ones used in The Apprentice TV show.

Momentum Executive Travel's Mercedes minivans have conference-style seats like the ones used in The Apprentice

David believes there is enough demand for an up-market taxi service which he says 'is not out of most people's budgets'.

"It will never be as busy as our taxi firm as it's a small niche but there's definitely a niche for it," he said.

David hopes to cater for business executives looking for a more luxurious mode of transport as well as weddings, proms, and other special occasions.

One example he gave was of a wife who wanted to surprise her husband with a trip to Las Vegas and make it extra special so she arranged for one of their cars to pick them up with a bottle of Champagne on ice.

"It's very exciting and I'm very passionate about it - it's not like a taxi service as they won't be trying to fit in other jobs or not have valeted cars," he said.

"With this, it's the driver's only job that day, the cars are fully valeted and they will never be late.

"All of the drivers are experienced and know how to behave - only speak when spoken to, open the doors for passengers and carry their luggage. It's that step up from a taxi."