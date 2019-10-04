New luxury car dealership set to open in Northampton in 2020

A new luxury car dealership is due to open in Northampton next year, bringing 140 jobs to Swan Valley.

Jaguar and Land Rover car dealer, Guy Salmon, has taken out a pre-let on a 66,900 sq ft building in Swan Valley.

The facility will enable the company, which is part of the Sytner Group, to bring two separate Jaguar Land Rover dealerships together in a prime location at the entrance to Swan Valley.

Construction has begun and is due to complete in the second quarter of 2020.

As well as the showroom, the six acre plot will also include workshops.

Elsewhere on the park, Aviva Investors’ speculative development of a 58,080 sq ft industrial facility called Odette 58 is also currently underway. Due for completion in September, the facility is already gaining significant interest. A further speculative development of 128,000 sq ft logistics facility, will begin later this year .

James Hill, director (industrial), at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Guy Salmon’s pre-let to create a flagship showroom for Jaguar Land Rover highlights the continued success of Swan Valley Industrial Estate for Aviva Investors.

"The prominent location of the park provides an excellent opportunity for brand awareness for the Guy Salmon Group, while the size of the facility will allow the company to extend its customer service offering even further.

“The Golden Triangle continues to be an extremely active area for industrial and logistics occupiers. We have no doubt that Aviva Investors’ speculative development of a further 128,000 sq ft will attract considerable attention."