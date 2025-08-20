New fine dining restaurant, bar and grill to open on busy Northampton street next month

A new fine dining restaurant, bar and grill is set to open on a busy Northampton street next month, as the team works hard to perfect the final preparations.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PALM, located opposite the petrol station on Wellingborough Road, will serve Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine – as well as steak, seafood, pasta and pizza options.

The venture is being launched by Serhat Cetinkaya, who took over town centre cafe-restaurant Jenny’s in Gold Street in March 2019 and has successfully run it ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took over the business from a family member who built up a name for Jenny’s over the years, which is now a family favourite in the town centre.

PALM, located opposite the petrol station on Wellingborough Road, will serve Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine – as well as steak, seafood, pasta and pizza options.

When asked why he has decided to open a new restaurant at the heart of Northampton, Serhat told the Chronicle & Echo: “We need fine dining and nice entertainment here.

“The dishes on my menu, no one else will do in Northampton. My top chef Menderes Guzel has worked in many restaurants and he has created everything for PALM. He is my business partner and owns the restaurant with me.”

Serhat described the building he has chosen as “historic” and says he took the leap as he did not want to lose the opportunity to take it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about the location, it’s more about the building,” he said. “It has eight metre high ceilings, an open kitchen and a balcony.”

The venture is being launched by Serhat Cetinkaya, who took over town centre cafe-restaurant Jenny’s in Gold Street in March 2019 and has successfully run it ever since.

Serhat believes what will set them apart from other restaurants and eateries across Northampton is Menderes’ chef skills, as he has been honing his craft for more than three decades.

He has worked in areas like Mayfair and Soho in London, as well as different countries across the world, and Serhat believes this will take their food and service to the next level.

PALM will be able to seat around 210 people at one time, with a luxury room available to hire and a car park for visitors to utilise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grand opening is currently planned for the first week of September, with the date to be confirmed closer to the time.

The team invites the whole community along to the opening, and they look forward to kickstarting live music every Tuesday and Thursday.