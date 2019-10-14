New fashion store opens in former BHS unit in Northampton town centre

The latest business to take over one of the biggest units in Abington Street has opened its doors to shoppers.

Fashion Box is now open to customers having taken over the former BHS unit in the town centre.

Posters in the window of the store state that many items are £5 or less as part as an opening offer.

The clothing store - which stocks fashion for men, women and children - is the latest business to take over the unit after the Factory Outlet closed in July after just five months.

The fashion, furnishing and furniture shop opened in February this year and marked the occasion by taking down the original BHS logo that jutted out into the street.

Previously to that the outlet was used as 'Europe's Largest £1 Christmas Shop' up until Christmas Eve 2018.

Developers Oxford London Estates Group bought the department store outlet in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, company director Roni Chotoveli told the Chron the investors were not simply looking to fill it with another 'dying' high street brand and called on local entrepreneurs to submit ideas for the prominent building.

Mr Chotoveli also outlined hopes to fill the store with a hybrid of flats, shops and leisure, but future plans have not yet been revealed.

BHS closed in 2016 after the national chain collapsed.

