New family-run dessert parlour serving bubble tea and bubble waffles to open in Northampton

Ahed hopes to open the parlour by the end of the month. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A new family-run dessert shop which will serve bubble tea and bubble waffles is set to open in Northampton soon.

Minoffles will be run by Ahed Ali, his brother and their father at 189-191 Wellingborough Road, which is the site of the former Ladbrokes store.

The owner of the new dessert restaurant, who has two years of experience in the food industry, says there was a gap in the market for the kinds of products his business will be offering.

Bubble tea will be on the menu at Minoffles.

Ahed said: “My dad has been out of work and has been trying to find a new business venture, so we decided to come together and take on this premises as a food place.

“We saw a gap in the market for the type of desserts we will be offering.

“We made a decision about what we wanted to do and the place and then it all happened quickly about two months ago.

“I feel lucky in the fact that I can own a place like this and control what happens behind the scenes.”

Bubble waffles will also be on offer.

Building work is now well underway to renovate the premises and turn it into a restaurant with ‘pastel aesthetics’.

On the menu in the new dessert parlor will be bubble tea, bubble waffles, traditional waffles, milk shakes, hot drinks and frapes.

Every six months, Ahed is also keen to add something new to the menu, depending on feedback from customers.

He added: “I’m hoping to add crepes and frozen yoghurt to the menu later down the line.

Owner Ahed Ali outside his new business venture. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“For the first month we will see how the public reacts, keep the feedback coming and adapt as we go.

“It’s all about the customer service for me - making sure we have got what they like and making sure the quality is there.”

To start with, the restaurant will be staffed by Ahed, his brother and dad, two part time workers and one full time worker.