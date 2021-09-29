The showroom opened via a soft launch on September 18.

A new bedroom furniture and flooring showroom has opened in Northampton in a bid to provide customers with a service where ‘everything is in one place’.

Beds and Floor in Wellingborough Road near the Lighthouse pub is the brainchild of father and son-in-law, Abdul Rahman and Rahul Amin.

Abdul, who is the manager, has 15 years of experience in the industry in Hertfordshire and was keen to set up his own business when he moved to the town to be close to his daughters.

The showroom in Wellingborough Road.

The businessman saw a gap in the market in the town whereby customers can visit one place for flooring and all bedroom furniture, rather than several places.

Abdul said: “Since I moved up here I have been travelling around for work, but I realised there is nowhere in Northampton that can offer the floor and bed service together.

“I just thought that if we did something like that here people might appreciate that we do bedroom furniture and flooring all in one place.

“I have done this for a long time and I often hear people say ‘oh I can’t get my bedroom furniture until my flooring is sorted’.

“Everything is in one place here and we do it all together so nobody has to wait for the flooring person before getting furniture delivered.”

The shop launched via a soft opening on September 18 and Abdul says the footfall since then has been ‘really good’.

He added: “We found this place in January and got the keys in August on a five year lease, but it needed a lot of work.

“It is small but the location was important for me. This is the best road in terms of people going up and down. It’s where it all happens in Northampton.

“We’re surrounded by barbers’ and chicken shops so it has been good to give people something different to look at.

“I can also help people, visualise what they want and help with what they require.

“We try to be clear and transparent about what they get and let the customers make their decisions. I think people really appreciate that.”