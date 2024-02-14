Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new traditional Turkish barber shop is now open in Northampton, offering a service they believe sets them apart from their competitors across the town.

Barber Lounge opened to the public on January 30 in Harborough Road, on the Kingsthorpe front of shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is the venture of Mazlum Bikim and Fatih Altun, brothers-in-law with years of business and barbering experience.

Barber Lounge opened to the public on January 30 in Harborough Road, on the Kingsthorpe front of shops.

When asked why now was the right time to open the new barber shop, Mazlum said: “We felt it was necessary in that location, there’s not really any barber shops.

“Fatih has been barbering for four years and is well-experienced. We took this opportunity.”

Mazlum has lived in Northampton for around two decades and Millennium Pizza, in Gold Street, is his family business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Fatih is in charge of the hands-on barbering work, Mazlum deals with the business side of Barber Lounge.

The traditional Turkish barber shop believes they offer a service that sets them apart from competitors across the town.

When asked what sets them apart from those offering something similar across the town, Mazlum said: “Definitely our service and our decoration is very welcoming. We have big couches, an electric fireplace and offer tea, coffee and Turkish delight.”

Their services vary across hair and beard cuts and dyes, clean shaves, hot towelling and hot waxes.

Mazlum described the previous state of the building they are in, which was formerly Cardzone, as “very worn down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after paying close attention to the decor ahead of opening at the end of last month, the co-founder says the response from the community has been “really good”.

The business is the venture of Mazlum Bikim and Fatih Altun, brothers-in-law with years of business and barbering experience.

When taking feedback from customers, they have praised their haircut services and the decor of the building the most – which the co-founders are pleased about.

The ambitious pair are already optimistic about the future of Barber Lounge, having considered opening a second location just two weeks into their new business venture.

Fatih’s brother is also a barber and they would bring him on board if they were to launch a second lounge in a different area of Northampton, which would not be until the end of this year or the start of 2025.