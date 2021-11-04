Residents are invited to have some festive fun at a Christmas fair set in the stunning grounds of the Courteenhall Estate in South Northamptonshire.

The fair will be taking place on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 and tickets are available to purchase now for morning and afternoon slots.

There will be a Christmas marquee with a variety of local stallholders including award-winning chutneys and condiments from Friars Farm, hand poured candles, hand-carved wood turnings and natural dog treats.

There will be a Christmas Fair at Courteenhall later this month.

Visitors will also be able to quench their thirst from all their Christmas shopping with classic mulled wine and other beverages at the fantastic bar provided by Webster's Events.

Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and receive a small gift to take home with them. Tickets for The Santa Experience are available to book in 10 minute slots for a maximum of four children separately.

Courteenhall will additionally be selling Nordmann Fir Trees so visitors can choose their perfect tree, which will then be wrapped and tagged whilst they enjoy all the delights of the fair before taking it away with them to brighten up their homes.

Entrance fee costs £4 if tickets are purchased online ahead of the event or £5 on the day (card payments only). Children under 12 go free.

The Christmas Marquee at the Courteenhall Christmas Fair.