Moulton college is hosting its first ever farmers' market at the end of this month.

The 'Moulton Made Farmers' Market' is taking place on Sunday, February 27 from 12pm to 3pm at The Rural Hub (gate four) in Pitsford Road, Moulton.

A host of vendors will be there selling a variety of fresh produce and homemade goods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moulton Made Farmers' Market will take place at the end of this month.

Bar and events supervisor from the events team at Moulton college, Ellie Kemp, said: "We are really excited to start this new venture and work with amazing local producers.

"The plan is to make this a regular event that will grow from strength to strength. We can’t wait to see everyone there and enjoying what’s to offer."

The market was initially going to take place on Sunday, January 30 but it had to be postponed due to a shortage in staff.

Current stall holders that Moulton college has confirmed for February:

◾ Moulton Made – meat from Moulton college's own farms, including a selection of beef and lamb

◾ Flower Arrangements – From the college's floristry team

◾ The Pizza/Cake Hole Northampton

◾ The Courtyard Creperie – Sweet and savoury crepes

◾ Farmer Lou – Homemade sausages and hog roast

◾ Northamptonshire Young Farmers Society

◾ Green Kitchen Preserves – Cheese, chutneys and homemade oils

◾ Nuts for Coffee – Selection of hot beverages

◾ Creative Fudge

◾ Brockleby Pies

◾ Moorgate Farm – Fresh produce

There are still many more stallholders to confirm at the Moulton Made Farmers' Market.