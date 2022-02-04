Moulton college reveals list of vendors at first ever farmers' market in Northamptonshire this month
Expect to see meat, pizza, flowers, preserves, hot beverages and a host of fresh produce
Moulton college is hosting its first ever farmers' market at the end of this month.
The 'Moulton Made Farmers' Market' is taking place on Sunday, February 27 from 12pm to 3pm at The Rural Hub (gate four) in Pitsford Road, Moulton.
A host of vendors will be there selling a variety of fresh produce and homemade goods.
Bar and events supervisor from the events team at Moulton college, Ellie Kemp, said: "We are really excited to start this new venture and work with amazing local producers.
"The plan is to make this a regular event that will grow from strength to strength. We can’t wait to see everyone there and enjoying what’s to offer."
The market was initially going to take place on Sunday, January 30 but it had to be postponed due to a shortage in staff.
Current stall holders that Moulton college has confirmed for February:
◾ Moulton Made – meat from Moulton college's own farms, including a selection of beef and lamb
◾ Flower Arrangements – From the college's floristry team
◾ The Pizza/Cake Hole Northampton
◾ The Courtyard Creperie – Sweet and savoury crepes
◾ Farmer Lou – Homemade sausages and hog roast
◾ Northamptonshire Young Farmers Society
◾ Green Kitchen Preserves – Cheese, chutneys and homemade oils
◾ Nuts for Coffee – Selection of hot beverages
◾ Creative Fudge
◾ Brockleby Pies
◾ Moorgate Farm – Fresh produce
There are still many more stallholders to confirm at the Moulton Made Farmers' Market.
Follow Moulton College on Facebook to keep up to date with event announcements.