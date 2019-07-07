Market Walk shopping centre in Northampton on sale for £2 million...and owners reveal plans for additional hotel and student flats

A shopping acarde in Northampton is on the market for £2,000,000...including plans for a potential hotel and student accommodation.

Market Walk - formerly known as Peacock Place - is being marketed by Paul Simon Seaton Commercial Estate Agents Ltd in London.

The website listing states that "current accommodation is in excess of 100,000 sq. ft. over 2-3 floor with car parking on the roof space".

The listing says the site has also had "planning submitted for rooftop development to provide hotel/student accommodation and other mixed uses".

The arcade has been rebranded numerous times in recent years.

In 2017, the then owners were given planning permission to let empty shopping centre units to food, drink and leisure operators in a bid to increase footfall.

The aim was to fill half-a-dozen units that had been empty for up to six years with cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as offices for professional and financial services.

Before then it had rebranded as a fashion destination but the loss of Next and Laura Ashley forced a rethink.

Dorothy Perkins also closed in March this year.