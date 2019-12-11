Major refurbishment ongoing at historic Northamptonshire village pub after takeover

A historic pub in a Northamptonshire village remains closed for a major refurbishment after being taken over by a new company.

The Olde Coach House in Ashby St Ledgers has been shut since last month after The Inn-Credible Pub Co. took on the pub in October.

While the Chronicle & Echo has so far been unable to speak to the new owners, it is understood the pub where the Gunpowder Plot was formed could reopen in February, 2020.

The Inn-Credible Pub Co.'s website says: "The Olde Coach House is a family-friendly pub and restaurant.

"Serving a wide selection of drinks and quality, home-cooked meals. We have recently had a major refurbishment."

However the Olde Coach House's Google site says it is 'permanently closed'.

The Inn-Credible Pub Co. wrote on several of its Facebook pages that it was 'proud' to announce the purchase of pub on Main Street, its first hotel, on October 23.

The Olde Coach House was built in an old gatehouse on the Catesby estate where Robert Catesby, Guy Fawkes and others came up with the plan to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605.