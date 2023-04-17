Major American fast-food chain moves closer to opening at former iconic Northampton restaurant site

A major American fast-food chain is getting ever closer to opening at a former iconic restaurant in Northampton.

Buddies Diner in Sixfields is being gutted out by workers to make way for a brand new fried chicken restaurant and drive-thru takeaway.

The old Buddies site has been sat vacant ever since it closed down during the Covid pandemic lockdown. However, in July 2022, PLK Chicken UK Ltd submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the unloved site, which were later approved in September.

Here's what the site looks like at the moment. Photo taken on April 17.

A further planning application was submitted this year, and later approved in March, to allow for the refurbishment of the site.

Following that decision, this month (April), workers have been stripping down the building to make way for the new Popeyes site.

It is not yet known when Popeyes will open but when it does it will join McDonald's, Five Guys, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut on the Sixfields fast-food circuit.

A Popeyes spokesman said that the fast-food chain will “expand the food offering and increase the desirability of the surrounding area”.

Here's what the site used to look like before it closed down during the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

The Popeyes spokesman said: "Sure, we took our time getting here, but some things are worth the wait. Here in the UK, we use 100 percent fresh British chicken marinated for 12 hours in our signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices. Then breaded and battered by hand to create that famous Popeyes shatter crunch texture.”

According to numerous media outlets, Popeyes has plans to open 350 new UK restaurants in the next 10 years.