O’Riordan Bond, an independent sales and lettings agent in Northamptonshire, has raised almost £12,000 through 2021 for mental health charity Northamptonshire Mind.

The agent, which nominated the charity to mark their 25th anniversary, chose to donate ten pounds for every valuation done. The effort was reportedly delayed for an entire year due to Covid. But it was better delayed than never as each one added up to the princely sum, with more yet on the way.

Northamptonshire Mind's Communications and fundraising officer Nick Tite said: “Yet again the staff at O’Riordan Bond have pulled out the stops, working hard to raise as much money as possible and allow us to continue to support our communities.”

CEO of Northamptonshire Mind Sarah Hillier said: “The team at O’Riordan Bond has been amazing all year and this is another fantastic effort from the staff and their customers.

“I look forward to seeing what the final three months of the year brings – they have certainly lived up to their promise to support Northamptonshire Mind.”

O’Riordan Bond has previously supported charities at a smaller local level including the Workbridge Centre and Willen Hospice. Two of their estate agents from Olney branch, Tim Lines and Ed Coles, reportedly took part in 100 mile cycle back in August for Willen Hospice raising over £600.00 for the charity."

When asked why they chose Mind this time around, a spokesperson said: "During lockdown we understood that people were going through really tough times, especially mentally. So we thought it was the best thing to do after things opened up again.

"We are hoping to reach our target of £15,000 by the end of 2021 for Northamptonshire Mind – and keep the great relationship we have with the charity for the future.

For October, November and December, O’Riordan Bond is continuing with its donation for each valuation it carries out.