The agent's latest donation reached over £4,000

Mental health charity Northamptonshire Mind has received £12,000 from a local agent celebrating their 25th anniversary.

O’Riordan Bond, the independent sales and lettings agent, donated ten pounds for every valuation done throughout 2021. The effort was delayed for an entire year due to Covid. But it was better delayed than never as each one built to the princely sum, with more yet on the way.

Northamptonshire Mind's Communications and fundraising officer Nick Tite said: “Yet again the staff at O’Riordan Bond have pulled out the stops, working hard to raise as much money as possible and allow us to continue to support our communities.”

CEO of Northamptonshire Mind Sarah Hillier said: “The team at O’Riordan Bond has been amazing all year and this is another fantastic effort from the staff and their customers.

“I look forward to seeing what the final three months of the year brings – they have certainly lived up to their promise to support Northamptonshire Mind.”

The agent has supported other local charities in the past as well. Back in August two of their estate agents, Tim Lines and Ed Coles, took part in a 100 mile cycle for Willen Hospice, raising over £600.

When asked why they chose Mind this time around, a spokesperson said: "During lockdown we understood that people were going through really tough times, especially mentally. So we thought it was the best thing to do after things opened up again.

"We are hoping to reach our target of £15,000 by the end of 2021 for Northamptonshire Mind – and keep the great relationship we have with the charity thriving for the future.