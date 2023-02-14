News you can trust since 1931
Less than two weeks until new takeaway promising ‘best burgers’ opens in Northampton

Everything will be half price during the opening weekend

By Katie Wheatley
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:16pm

There is less than two weeks until a new takeaway, promising “the best burgers”, opens in Northampton.

Burger Boi, which currently has 11 stores in the UK and plans to introduce another 15 this year, will be opening the doors of its new fast food restaurant in Wellingborough Road from midday next Friday (February 24).

The chain was first established in the midlands in 2021 and is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and milkshakes.

James Maxim one of the new managers said: “We could see there was a demand for great burgers and fries, and Northampton offers a key market.

“They are the best burgers by quite a distance and for anyone who likes this type of food, they won’t want to miss out.”

There will be 50 percent off everything the fast food chain has to offer during its opening weekend – from when it opens on February 24 until it closes on February 26.

The team also hopes customers will enjoy the entertainment provided while they wait for their food, which includes arcade machines and music.

“The choice was made to open in Wellingborough Road as it is the busiest part of the town,” said James. “But we’re bringing a completely unique offering.”

Though the brand is built around burgers and that is what people have come to know and love, James urges customers to give the desserts and milkshakes a try.

24 staff have been hired ahead of Burger Boi’s opening, but there are still 15 vacancies to fill.

You can check out Burger Boi’s Facebook page here.

