Just what should Market Walk's potential buyers do with the mall? Chron readers have their say

With Market Walk going up for sale for £2million – our readers have been telling us what they would like to see happen to the site.

The 66,000 sq ft mall, formerly called Peacock Place, was listed for sale on Rightmove last week by the estate agents Paul Simon Seaton CEA Ltd.

Market Walk, Northampton

The listing talks of having submitted a planning application for a rooftop student accommodation and hotel complex there.

But that would still leave the question of what to do with the two-storey mall area, which is currently less than half full.

Dozens of Northampton Chronicle and Echo readers have contacted us over the past two days with their suggestions.

“Thought it would be nice if it was made into a specialist shoe shop center (sic) filled with loads of wonderful shoe shops! Bringing back some traditional Northampton,” said Rebecca-Lou Lou La Dugs on Facebook.

Kev Crocombe said the proposals to build an indoor food market in Market Square that form part of the town’s submission to the Government’s Future High Streets Fund could be combined with a new development at the former Peacock Place.

“At £2 million - it'd be a lot cheaper for the council to buy this and create their ‘food hall’ than to build some monstrosity on the Market Square,” he said.

The plans for the food hall are being led by the borough council, though the Northampton Forward board proposing it is made up of town leaders from a number of organisations,

“There could be cafes and delis, all under cover with seating for all weathers,” Mr Crocombe continued. “Too sensible I guess.”

Jonathan Vobe was also keen on the idea of making Market Walk more of a food destination than a retail one.

He said: “Here's what I say. Lower the rates for in the peacock center (sic) have more food vendors in there (if that’s what people want to have) outside have some entertainment area (a reason to be there).

“Go to the uni and ask students if they want to start up a company and advise them why they should do it here in town.”

