Job offers flood in for Northampton factory workers after firm went into administration

Work is being offered to the dozens of employees who have lost their jobs at a factory in Northampton as the community rallies around in the true Christmas spirit.

Around 115 workers at Panoglass, formerly Epwin Glass, found out the business was going into administration on Wednesday (December 10).

Reps from recruitment firm Regency Site Personnel have found 50-60 jobs in Northampton for anyone laid off by the Lodge Farm Industrial Estate business.

"There are people out there willing to help, we're just doing this from an ethical point of view," the regional director said.

"It's not even for profit, we're just doing it as a favour as I've been in recruitment for over 20 years and I always believe that if you can help then you should help."

Ex-employees at the Panoglass site were given no documentation to prove they had lost their jobs or any details of an administrator to contact, meaning they could not claim benefits or use the job centre.

The director said the jobs are varied but involve warehouse work in the town - she also has offers from her contacts around the area.

Other offers for work for the former Panoglass staff have been made on the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook page as well as hundreds of people sending their condolences.

Josh Dawson wrote: "If any of the employees need any work in Lodge Farm to keep them going then please let me or Route 1 Recruitment know and we can help out."

Leigh Richmond commented: "The agency I work for can give them all work with immediate starts. Feel free to reach out to me or Mach Recruitment Northampton."

And Jason Higgs said: "I've got a chef's job going in Northampton if any of them are interested!"

The Epwin site in Lodge Way, which makes sealed-unit double-glazing, was bought by The Panoramic Group in January.

The name was changed to Panoglass but none of the signage at the Lodge Way factory has changed.

A Panoglass spokesman said there are no further updates since he confirmed on Friday that the firm is going into administration 'to stem substantial losses'.

Anyone from Panoglass who is in need of work should call Regency's Milton Keynes office on 01908 886488.