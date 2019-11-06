In pictures: Davina McCall opens huge new F&F clothing section of Tesco in Northampton
Brand ambassador Davina McCall opened the new and expanded F&F section of Mereway Tesco in Northampton with a 'Supermarket Sweep' challenge yesterday (Tuesday, November 5).
The celebrity cut the ribbon on the new clothing area, which has doubled in size with almost all of the range, before picking three customers to pick out a Christmas outfit in five minutes.
The winner was chosen by Davina and given £150, while the other two got £50 and all three got to keep their clothes.
Tesco shoppers and staff applaud the opening of the new F&F section at Tesco Mereway