Iconic Northampton ice cream company closes one of its shops for good after years in the town

An iconic Northampton company has made the tough decision to close down one of its shops for good after the pandemic “forced its hand”.

Gallone's Ice Cream has shut its kiosk down at Weston Favell Shopping Centre following five years at the site.

The company said on Facebook: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our Weston Favell branch will be closing from Sunday (February 26). We have traded successfully from the shopping centre for five years but due to the reduced footfall and the increased costs of running this site, we have made the very difficult decision to close. We would like to thank our team and all the lovely customers we have met whilst here.”

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, owner Aldo Gallone explained in more detail the reason for the closure.

The boss said: “We’ve done stuff on and off at Weston Favell for 30 years but the kiosk has been there for five years.

"It just seems the pandemic has forced everyone’s hand, really, if you’ve got a shop. Most things are going online, people don’t mooch like they used to. It’s a shame. It was a nice unit but it was a commercial decision we had to take, footfall and the costs weren’t adding up.

"It’s always a shame when something like this happens but you’ve got to look at the positive side of things, it will free up a bit of time and money to concentrate on the things we know we’re good at.

"What we’re looking at doing is concentrating on the larger parlours. We’re concentrating on the parlours that do parties and events. We’re also concentrating more on the wholesale and the ice cream vans because more people are working from home.

"Since the pandemic the vans have picked up. We’re opening a trade counter as well, so it will be a business to business shop at the factory – it’s more of that we’re looking to push towards.

"Like they say, times are changing and you’ve got to change with them.”

The Gallone’s Parlours still open for business are Towcester, Kingsthorpe and Market Harborough as well as 25 vans across the county.