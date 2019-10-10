'I want it to be a nice place for parents to come': Mum opens 'affordable' boutique children's clothes shop in Northampton

A mum believes she has found a gap in the market by opening a boutique clothes shop for children in Northampton.

Holly Hamer hopes to offer good-quality, attractive clothes at affordable prices that are ethically produced in a shop that caters for buggies and has a low impact on the environment.

Rock It children's clothes shop opened at St Crispin Retail Village

Rock It opened at St Crispins Retail Village on Saturday (October 5) and the owner said she has already had a good response from shoppers.

"I want it to be a nice place for parents to come that they won't normally find in high street retailers but that's affordable," she said.

The shop is a completely new venture for mother-of-two Holly, who swapped a career in the public and voluntary sector to work for herself.

"I was going from project to project and experiencing funding custs and redundancies on quite a regular basis which is the way of the world now," she said.

One of the clothes racks in Rock It

"So I said to myself that if it happened again I would be my own boss and set up my own shop and that's exactly what I have done."

Holly said she has designed Rock It 'with parents in mind' - all the aisles have space for a double-buggy, there is a place for kids to play and lots of options for boys, girls and unisex of all ages.

Local artists have made prints of the St Crispins Tower and other landscapes that are on sale, as well as the design for the paper carrier bags - there also no paper receipts to reduce waste.

"I saw a gap in the market and I'm basically setting up something I know I want and I know other mums will want," she said.

There are clothes for all ages available. Photo: Rock It

"I have been quite honest about the area needing something like it and Northampton needing something so that's my aim, to bring something nice to Northampton - we need some positivity."

There is room for a double buggy and space for children to play in the shop. Photo: Rock It