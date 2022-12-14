Housebuilder reveals it has built 809 homes in Northampton over the last 12 months

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, based in Northampton, has built 809 homes in the region during the past year and contributed over £144m to the UK’s economic output, according to a new report.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the South Midlands region over the past financial year (1st July 2021 – 30th June 2022).

The developer covers Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Buckinghamshire.

David Wilson Homes South Midlands Managing Director Ben Kalus

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the company’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures show that the housebuilder:

• Supported 2,112 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.• Directly employed 10 new graduates, trainees and apprentices.• Supported 243 subcontractor companies and 315 supplier companies.• Provided 611 new school places.• Created 15.3 hectares of green space in the area for residents and the public to use.• Contributed £22.9 million locally including its Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 contributions.• Spent £35.8m on physical works benefitting local communities including highway and environmental improvements and community facilities• Donated £31,300 to charities

