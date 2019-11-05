Holiday-maker 'bitterly disappointed' after losing family trip as Northampton bus company goes bust

One of the customers who have lost their holidays after a Northampton bus company went into administration say they are 'bitterly disappointed'.

Collingtree Minibus and Executive Hire Ltd ceased trading on Halloween (Thursday, October 31) after more than 20 years in the town.

About 60 people have made payments, mainly deposits, for day trips and holidays, which are unable to be honoured by the company.

Gloria Noble was due to spend last weekend in Yorkshire with her daughter and granddaughter but were told four days before that the firm had gone bust.

"I was bitterly disappointed as I've been on quite a few trips with them, including Bluewater and Skegness," she said.

Collingtree has appointed Northampton-based insolvency practitioners BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency as administrators, with the loss of 10 jobs.

The company insisted it had 'no choice' but to stop trading due to 'tough market conditions'.

Gloria, from Coventry, was looking forward to spending Saturday in Leeds and Sunday in Sheffield on a trip with Collingtree after many enjoyable holidays in the past.

But the 71-year-old grandmother felt sorry for those who have lost their jobs, and was pleased she had not booked any other trips, despite being encouraged to only a few weeks ago.

"A few weeks ago the driver, who we know quite well as we've been on a lot of trips, handed out next year's book," she said,

"We were going to book two or three different trips and he said to book early as they get filled up but something told me not to - some sort of sixth sense."

Gloria is hopeful she will get her money back but has to go through the administrators and her bank.

Many Chronicle & Echo readers have reacted with sadness to Collingtree's demise.

Judy Bexon wrote: "Such a shame, I’ve used them many times, going on their day trips and taking guides on camps and trips etc. They will be sadly missed I’m sure."

Gary Dackombe commented: "What a shame, feel sorry for all those involved."

And Kay Medway posted: "This company was very good for day trips and will be missed."

Anyone affected by the closure who has paid a deposit for day trips or holidays by credit or debit card is urged to contact their credit or debit card company to discuss the potential reimbursement for any loss incurred.