High street newsagent announces shop closure in Northampton town centre

A convenience store in Abington Street will close its doors to customers later this month.

A sign has gone up in the window of Martin's saying: 'Sorry this store in closing on Friday 20th September'.

Martin's in Abington Street is closing

It advises that the nearest stores thereafter will be the one at the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus or the Kingsthorpe Centre in Harborough Road.

Martin's is owned by McColl's which has an estate of 1,556 convenience stores and newsagents across the UK.

It was reported at the end of last year that it has been a 'difficult' year for the chain.

