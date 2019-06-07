Headlands Co-op reopens following £500k makeover

The Co-op has served-up a new-look food store and Post Office in Northampton, following a six-figure renovation.

The Bushland Road store in Headlands re-opened yesterday, Thursday, June 6, following a £500,000 investment.

Children from the Woodlands Unit at Headlands Primary School were among the guests helping to cut the ribbon during the opening event.

Gail Scarlet, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Bushland Road, we have had a great response.

"It is our aim to establish the store at the heart of local life and contribute to the community. The store has a great new look and range, it’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community - our Members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us.“

The Co-op’s Bushland Road food store – which runs on renewable electricity - employees 18 people, includes a Costa coffee dispenser and a Post Office throughout its 6am-11pm opening hours.