Head of weddings at popular Northants venue celebrates more than 1,000 ceremonies across 15 years

Whittlebury Park’s Head of Weddings, Janine Hunt, is this year celebrating her work anniversary having coordinated over 1,000 weddings spanning 15 years at the Northamptonshire estate.

Janine has worked her way to the position after starting her career at Whittlebury as a wedding assistant in 2004, to establishing herself as the integral member of the team she is today.

Janine Hunt, Head of Weddings, at Whittlebury Park

Janine works closely with Whittlebury Park’s owner, and founder of the successful wedding aspect of the business, Carol Sargeant, and the wider team to host around 70 weddings per year.

Janine’s role initially started when she was assisting Carol to grow Whittlebury’s wedding business over a decade ago.

Learning from each wedding, and increasing in confidence to be able to build a rapport with couples and work successfully with the Whittlebury team, Janine progressed her career and became Head of Weddings in August 2017.

An important aspect of Janine’s role is to know her venues inside out.

Whittlebury has four individual wedding venues, each with their own unique character, and understanding the potential of these goes hand in hand with her creative flair to help couples achieve their vision, no matter how simple or intricate.

Carol said: “Janine is one of the best wedding coordinators you could ever hope to meet. It has been a pleasure working with Janine to deliver the weddings here at Whittlebury Park for over 15 years.

"Her attention to detail, caring nature and total reliability is a credit to her and has supported our renowned reputation as a wedding business.

"She gives every couple her personal attention, ensuring that continues through to every detail at the event, where nothing is too much trouble for her."

Reaching this milestone has been a big achievement for Janine who also said: “I am incredibly proud to have been part of so many special occasions and to personally get to know hundreds of couples and their friends and families over the years.

"My job is always interesting because of the people I meet and the ideas they share with me. I’ve seen many different types of weddings throughout my career and although trends come and go, I pride myself on the same consistent attention to detail, no matter how big or small the wedding is.”

In the future, Janine and the team are looking to develop Whittlebury’s wedding offer to include outdoor ceremony packages, attracting couples from across the UK and increasing the number of Asian weddings following their recent win at Britain's Asian Wedding Awards for overall Venue of the Year.

Whittlebury's next Wedding Open Evening is taking place on Thursday September 12.