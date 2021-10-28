Hair, beauty and coffee put together at new Northampton business - a place for anyone to 'hang out'

The Fresh Club co-founder Fran Faint

A hair and beauty salon, barbers and cafe have merged together to create a new business on the outskirts of Northampton.

The Fresh Club in Pineham is described as 'a place to hangout' by co-founder Fran Faint as her and her business partner Kevin Appleby hope to entice a wide range of clientele.

The pair have spent a lot of time and effort on the decorations with plush furniture and plants everywhere as they want to provide something different for people.

Fran said: "We wanted somewhere that could become a hangout, not just for one gender or the other. I think people are most impressed, when they walk in, by how it looks.

"Although neither of us is from the industry, I have worked for big brands and I have a strong grounding in customer experience.

"I think the difference with our business and others is, businesses like this are usually started by people who know how to do the trade and open their own business but I like to think us coming from a different angle makes it more fresh."

Fran worked in HR for several global businesses while Kevin runs a construction company in London so neither have any hairdressing, barbering or cafe experience.

However, they have hired people with those expertise and believe their backgrounds in customer service and business management will lead to success.

Fran added: "I can put really good teams together - I can't cut hair or do nails but I can put people together who care about the customers.

"If we do get customers that aren't happy with our service then we tackle it straight on as it's a big thing to trust someone with your appearance, which affects their self-esteem and confidence.

"Because if we do a bad cut then their mates won't let them live it down so we need to be careful with what we do."

Among the things The Fresh Club is doing differently are the opening hours as they are open every day of the week and until 7pm on weekdays except Thursdays when they shut at 8.30pm.

While they are still using brands such as GHD and Dermalogica skincare to give their customers the best possible service.

There is also ample off-street parking at the Dragonfly Way salon and loads of room should the owners wish to do something different like teeth whitening or men's hair loss treatment.

Fran continued: "This is not just a shop we have built, opened and leave it for five-to-10 years, we will try lots of different things."

As well as the hair and beauty is the cafe, with the coffee beans coming from Northampton roastery Yellow Bourbon, plus homemade food which will be expanded.

Fran and Paul also want to get an alcohol licence for The Fresh Club so they can serve beer and wine and host evening events, as well as open other branches around the country.