Grade II listed thatched cottage pub in the heart of a village near Northampton goes up for sale for £350k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub located in a quiet village near Northampton is up for sale for £350,000.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun Inn in Kislingbury, a Grade II listed thatched-cottage establishment in the heart of the village, is on the market.

Landlord of nearly 12 years Paul Huband has explained the reason behind the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old said: “We’re all getting a bit older, I’m 60 this year and if there’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and run it then the opportunity is there. If not, we’ll continue in the same passionate way we have always done. We all live locally so we have a general interest to see the pub doing well. We’re 11 and a half years into it now and it’d be nice for somebody else to come along and take it up.”

The Sun Inn in Kislingbury is up for sale.

Paul previously put the pub up for sale in 2022 for £450,000 but it did not sell.

On that, Paul said: “We’ve decided to retest the market. The pub didn’t sell last time, who knows why. The market probably wasn’t that great at the time. It’s not a case of wanting to get out or stopping. It’s just a case of, three years down the line, is the market any different, is there anyone interested in looking at it.”

If someone does take on the pub, Paul said they would be taking on a “well-supported” establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s the village pub. It’s located in the heart of the village. It has a lot of connections with local families in the village and those generations have a strong association with the pub and the building as a community asset. It’s well supported. Kislingbury in general supports its pubs. It’s a good village from that point of view. And The Sun is at the heart of that. It’s well-known, quality food and drink but not too gastro. Trades good generally, still good and we’re well supported.”

According to the sales advert, the detached stone-built pub has a traditional bar, lounge, and dining areas, providing space for around 50-60 people.

Outside, there is a grassed garden, service yard, and patio. The pub is reportedly in “great condition”, with the roof being rethatched during Covid. There are also front and rear gardens, and a car park at the front with a decked area and heated pods which can seat about 50 people. The property also has a two-bedroom living space on the first and second floors.

According to the sales advert from 2022, the pub reportedly showed a turnover of circa £433,803 in 2019, with a turnover of £378,175 for the year ending March 31, 2020. Business rates are advised as being circa £600 per annum.