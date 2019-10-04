Get ready for Brexit with free workshop for Northampton businesses

Northampton businesses who import and export from and to Europe are invited to a free workshop next week to prepare for Brexit.

Europa Worldwide Group will provide 'no-nonsense' advice on how to get ready for the UK's exit from the EU in the two-hour session at The Hilton Hotel on Friday, October 11.

A previous Europa Brexit Ready workshop

The team from Britain's largest independent freight forwarder, which has a branch in Grange Park, will be on hand to answer one-on-one questions, address concerns and provide guidance and tailored support.

Sales and branch network director Dionne Redpath said: “Our free to attend workshops are designed to support local businesses through what is a confusing and complicated time for those who import from and export to the continent.

"We’ve tailored the workshops so that we can demonstrate, very simply, the necessary actions that businesses need to take in order to be Brexit ready, dispensing with jargon and keeping it clear and concise.

"Our advice is based upon the action we’ve taken ourselves. We’ve made adjustments to our business model and have put in place new processes and procedures, so that we can provide as smooth a flow of goods as possible, with the hope of minimising any negative impact to transit times."

Comments from attendees at Europa’s four previous Brexit Ready sessions across the UK have been glowing, with guests saying how useful and insightful the workshops were, a spokesman said.

Operations manager at Ditton Wine Traders, David Murphy, said: “Aside from the preparation clearly being undertaken by Europa, the presentation itself was very good, both speakers were knowledgeable and they managed to stay clear to the message and avoided any politicising of the situation, which is not easy.”

To book, email brexitforum@europa-worldwide.com