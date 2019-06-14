Gastropub on the edge of Northampton to shut its doors for 'plush' refurbishment

A popular Northampton pub is set to shut it's doors for three weeks as it undergoes a major overhaul.

In fact "say farewell to The Fox & Hounds as you know it" was how the management team of the gastropub in Lower Harlestone summed up the upcoming renovation on their Facebook page this week.

The venue, which serves a selection of hearty pub classics and an a la carte menu is set to shut its doors on Sunday, June 23, before reopening again on Saturday, July 13.

The Facebook page went on to say: "After months of research, menu development, and interior designing, we are excited to share with you a first look at the transformation coming to our beautiful country pub very soon.

"We don’t want to give away too much just yet, but we can tell you that it will be very special, including a luxurious new look and brand new curated menu, showcasing the best our country has to offer."

The new décor will combine "earthy, wooden tones with a rich burgundy palette" alongside "open log fires, plush velvet seating and feature lighting."

And those excited about the new food offering can look forward to a new menu featuring heritage breed pork belly, dayboat fish fresh from the port or an expertly aged West Country ribeye steak.

