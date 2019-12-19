Free evening parking for visitors to Northampton town centre from today as late night shopping kicks in

Four car parks across Northampton town centre will be offering free car parking from this evening (Thursday).

Free parking from 5.30pm until midnight will be offered at four of Northampton Borough Council's car parks - Grosvenor, Mayorhold, St Michael’s and St John’s.

The incentive is being offered tonight (Thursday, December 19), tomorrow (Friday, December 20) and Monday, December 23 which coincides with late night shopping at the Grosvenor Centre which will see many shops open until 7pm.

The borough council and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) have co-funded this year's free parking initiative which has seen shoppers park for free on five Saturdays from the end of November into December.

The last free Saturday parking will be this weekend (December 21).