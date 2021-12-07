Founder of popular walking group leads guided tour around Northampton's Shoe Quarter for women's wellness

Participants of the fortnightly Women's Wellness Walks in Northampton were treated to an exclusive guided tour of the town centre's Shoe Factory District from Dave Askew, the founder of popular walking group 'Northamptonshire Walks'.

The Women's Wellness Walks were established earlier this year by granola business owner, Salma Shah and social enterprise Saints Coffee, to bring Northampton women together for one hour on Sunday every two weeks to chat, drink coffee and walk together to support mental wellbeing.

The final wellness walk of the year took place on Sunday, December 5 so Salma wanted to organise something special for her fellow ramblers.

She said: "I got in touch with Dave and said why don't you come along to our walk and make it extra special? He was well up for it because he is really passionate about what he does."

Dave began his tour at the cemetery of the Sisters of Notre Dame, where he walked everyone through the history of the Convent. The group then ventured through the Shoe Factory District, where Dave explained there were once 17 shoe factories in the Quarter and pointed out those factories still in operation including Trickers.

The group then ambled to the old Vaudeville Electric Cinema in Grove Road and then the army reserve centre building in Clare Street.

Dave, from East Hunsbury, said: "I was delighted to be approached by Salma with regards leading a walk for her group and they were a pleasure to spend time with. We're already looking to do some more collaborations in the New Year."

He launched group walks within his already established 'Northamptonshire Walks' page, which has accrued over 27,000 members to date, in May earlier this year to combat loneliness after there was high demand for it from walking enthusiasts across the county.

Those wanting to go on the walk can find it on the Northamptonshire Walks website under 'Walk 81: Northampton's Shoe Quarter' - it takes around 30 minutes to complete.

Although the Women's Wellness Walks have finished for 2021, that does not mean people have missed out. Salma Shah and Saints Coffee are hosting a Christmas Wellness Brunch on Sunday, December 19 from 10am to 11.30am to celebrate women's wellness.

The brunch will include three courses with a special wellness activity and a gift included. Tickets can be booked at https://www.saintscoffee.co.uk/events-bookings for £21 or, for bottomless brunch, £31.

Here are some pictures from the guided tour of Northampton's Shoe Quarter:

1. Founder of 'Northamptonshire Walks', Dave Askew, gives a tour of Northampton's shoe factory district to the fortnightly Women's Wellness Walks hosted by Saints Coffee and granola business owner, Salma Shah. Sunday, December 5 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

