News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Former care home in Northampton with 'great development opportunity' on the market for less than £700,000

Agents say the former care home could be split back into two homes or sold, with planning, for nine flats
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

A former care home in Northampton has been added to the market for less than £700,000.

The commercial property in St Michael’s Road, just off Kettering Road, has 551 square metres of floor area and is up for sale for £685,000.

According to the estate agents selling the property, there is “great development opportunity” and there are multiple options for development.

Agents say: “Jenkins are delighted to present to the market this great development opportunity, just off the popular Kettering Road.

“This project comes with few options: Could be split back into two residential homes, could be refurbished into a new care home or could be sold with planning for nine flats.”

Below are blueprints of the property.

(Listed by Jenkins Estate Agents and marketed by Rightmove).

The commercial property is on the market for £685,000.

1. Former care home for sale in Northampton

The commercial property is on the market for £685,000. Photo: Jenkins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The commercial property is on the market for £685,000.

2. Former care home for sale in Northampton

The commercial property is on the market for £685,000. Photo: Jenkins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The commercial property is on the market for £685,000.

3. Former care home for sale in Northampton

The commercial property is on the market for £685,000. Photo: Jenkins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The commercial property is on the market for £685,000.

4. Former care home for sale in Northampton

The commercial property is on the market for £685,000. Photo: Jenkins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonRightmove