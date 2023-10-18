Former care home in Northampton with 'great development opportunity' on the market for less than £700,000
A former care home in Northampton has been added to the market for less than £700,000.
The commercial property in St Michael’s Road, just off Kettering Road, has 551 square metres of floor area and is up for sale for £685,000.
According to the estate agents selling the property, there is “great development opportunity” and there are multiple options for development.
Agents say: “Jenkins are delighted to present to the market this great development opportunity, just off the popular Kettering Road.
“This project comes with few options: Could be split back into two residential homes, could be refurbished into a new care home or could be sold with planning for nine flats.”
Below are blueprints of the property.
(Listed by Jenkins Estate Agents and marketed by Rightmove).