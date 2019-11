The Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Northampton town centre is closing down 'subject to landlord negotiation', according to signs in the shop window.

The Abington Street clothes shop is one of many branches across the country to have the signs appear in the windows.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill's owner, UK billionaire Philip Day, is said to be interested in buying fellow high street retailer Bonmarche, which is in administration and looking for a buyer.

The firm has been contacted for comment.