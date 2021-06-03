Dr. Martens in Northamptonshire on the hunt for the 'next generation' of cobblers through shoe-making apprenticeship

Dr. Martens in Northamptonshire are on the lookout for the next generation of shoemakers through their apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices will work alongside the iconic brand and Northampton College to complete the Level 2 Footwear Manufacturing Apprenticeship.

Students will learn shoe making skills, from inspecting and cutting leather, stitching uppers together, lasting and finishing boots and shoes ready to be boxed, as well as other aspects of production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Martens has opened its apprentice scheme.

The apprenticeship is held in Dr. Martens’ Made in England factories which are both based in Wollaston, Northamptonshire.

This year, the Class of 2022 will start on the September 6 and will complete a year-long course.

After graduating the apprentices are guaranteed a job specialising in one part of the shoemaking process where they can continue to develop their skills, a Dr Martens spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added: "There are no practical skills needed for the position, but the right candidates will be passionate about footwear manufacturing, adaptable, and have a willingness to learn a craft. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and have the right to work in the UK."

Here's what the Class of 2021 said:

Why did you apply for the apprenticeship?

Student Molly said: "Before applying for the Dr. Martens apprenticeship, I was working as an apprentice dental nurse however I had always wanted to work in a creative environment.

"When I saw there was an apprenticeship at the Made in England factory in Northampton, I knew I wanted to apply. I have learnt so many new skills and met some inspiring people since working in the factory. I love it."

What have you learnt and enjoyed so far?

Student Meagan said: "My favourite part of the apprenticeship so far has been all the opportunities that I have been able to experience with learning new skills and advancing my knowledge within different areas of the Dr. Martens production line from clicking and closing through to lasting.

"I have learnt from start to finish how Dr. Martens are manufactured and been able to take part in key roles ensuring that our products are created to the standard that has existed for over 60 years."

Why is the apprenticeship important to you?

Student Phoebe said: "Shoe making has been in my family since 1914 which inspired me to pursue a career in this industry.

"Northamptonshire is known for shoe manufacturing and this apprenticeship is a perfect way for people who are passionate about the craft to carry on this tradition.

"I studied footwear and accessories at Northampton University where I gained many skills; the Dr. Martens apprenticeship allowed me to enhance them whilst meeting some very talented people along the way."