Are you on the lookout for somewhere to dine out in style this Valentine's Day?

This newspaper has handpicked a selection of restaurants across Northamptonshire offering special Valentine's Day menus for couples this month.

We have included restaurants to suit a range of budgets with some dining establishments offering two or three course deals or even an extensive seven course tasting menu.

Each menu contains specially selected dishes prepared by chefs for the romantic occasion.

Some places even offer you a glass of prosecco on arrival.

Have you bought that special someone in your life a gift yet? Check out our ultimate Valentine's Day shopping guide for Northampton town centre.Here are eleven restaurants across Northamptonshire offering exclusive Valentine's Day menus:

1. The Eyas restaurant at The Falcon - Castle Ashby Enjoy a five-course Valentine's dinner at the Eyas restaurant at The Falcon in Castle Ashby on February 12 or 14. The tasting menu includes winter truffle risotto, scallops and beef wellington and costs £100 per person. There will also be live music from the Miss Jones jazz band on Valentine's Day. Photo Sales

2. The Church Bar and Restaurant - Northampton Feast on a sumptuous three course meal, live acoustic music and a glass of Prosecco on arrival at The Church bar and restaurant in Northampton. Items on their Valentine's menu include sun blush tomato and basil pesto arancini, rare beef fillet and wild mushroom wellington passion fruit panna cotta. Three courses cost £50 per person. Photo Sales

3. Olive - Corby Valentine's dinner at the Olive Mediterranean restaurant in Corby has a very fun menu full of romantic puns including 'You're my feta half', 'I only have pies for you' and 'Don't go steakin' my heart'. You can even order a chocolate charcuterie board to share for dessert. Photo Sales

4. The Hopping Hare - Northampton Enjoy the Hopping Hare's three course Valentine's menu from February 11 to 14 at £37 per person. Dishes include a charcuterie sharing board, roast honey glazed duck breast and white chocolate delice. You can additionally book a Valentine's Day afternoon tea available between 12pm and 4pm on February 11, 12 and 14. Photo Sales