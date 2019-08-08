Demolition complete for former Northampton garage and showroom - but what will replace it?

The demolition has been completed of a Northampton garage and showroom which closed with cars still on the forecourt last year.

SJN Motors shut down after becoming insolvent with the owners claiming it had been 'a difficult year for them'.

The Harlestone Road garage, which covered a four-acre piece of land', has been turned to rubble over the past few weeks.

A spokesman for the owners said they wanted to stay but they were advised there was a deal with the landowners to knock it down and replace it with a school.

Any educational plans for the site seem scrapped as a Northampton Borough Council spokesman said the land is allocated for housing in its Local Plan part two, a guide for how the borough should develop in the future.

There have also been no applications to build anything so far, the council spokesman added.

SJN Motors officially closed with 15 cars left unsold on the forecourt on October 10, 2018, with customers complaining about their warranties being voided.

The company spokesman said they had known about the closure for three weeks beforehand, at which point staff stopped selling the in-house warranty. Those who had already bought the warranty were informed.