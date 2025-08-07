Delapre Abbey puts in new licence application for alcohol sales and live music events
Susannah Keeping, representing the historic Northampton battlefield site, has applied to West Northamptonshire Council for a new premises licence that covers a wide range of activities, including live music performances, recorded music, dance performances, alcohol sales, and the provision of late-night refreshments.
Under the proposed licence, the premises would open to the public Friday to Sunday from 10am until midnight, with late-night refreshments available from 11pm to 5am. Licensable activities such as alcohol sales and live entertainment would be permitted Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10pm.
Members of the public or responsible authorities who wish to comment on the application have until September 5, 2025, to make written representations to the Licensing Authority at The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester, NN12 6AD, or via email at [email protected].
