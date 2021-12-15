Ahead of the opening of the UK's first ever drive-thru branch of a popular coffee shop chain in Northampton, Chronicle & Echo has had a sneak peek.

Tim Horton's - a Canadian coffee chain with only a handful of branches in the United Kingdom - will open its drive-thru branch tomorrow (December 16).

The coffee shop is located in the former Pizza Hut building in Marquee Drive, Riverside.

The branch will open at 7am and the first customers in the drive-thru and restaurant queues will be awarded with free drinks for a year.

The company will also give free breakfast meals to the first 100 customers.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons in the UK, previously said: “Both our wonderful fans and first timers have been patiently waiting for us to reveal the opening date and so I’m thrilled to confirm our launch into Northamptonshire ahead of the festive period.

“The community has been incredibly supportive since we announced plans to open here, and we have been working hard with our dedicated team to ensure every guest receives the quality experience we’re so well known for.

“With a date now set and huge prizes to be won, we cannot wait to welcome everyone throughout the day on Thursday December 16.”

Opening hours after the first day will be 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

During the first few weeks the coffee shop will also serve its limited-edition festive menu, including its Snowball Surprise Deluxe Donut, Christmas Crispy Chicken and its Rudolph the Reindeer Donut.

Take a look around the new coffee shop in Northampton in the pictures below.

