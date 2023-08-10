Successful businessman submits £2million bid for Northampton holiday park in administration

A successful businessman has submitted a multi-million pound bid to buy a Northampton holiday park currently in financial turmoil.

Holiday home tycoon Anthony White, who owns Riverview Holiday Park in Cogenhoe among other sites in the UK, says he placed a £2million bid with administrators to buy Cogenhoe Mill holiday park.

Cogenhoe Mill and Billing Aquadrome, owned by Royale Group, were placed into administration on July 6 and have since been place up for sale by the administrators, Grant Thornton LLP.

Mr White wants to buy Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park in Mill Lane

Mr White says he would like to buy just Cogenhoe Mill and not Billing Aquadrome. However he says the administrators’ £4million valuation of Cogenhoe Mill is ‘ridiculous’.

Speaking to Chron and Echo, Mr White said: “I’m interested in buying Cogenhoe Mill but I was looking at buying it for £2million because that’s what it’s worth.

"They’re advertising it for a guide price of £4million. It’s ridiculous. I’ve been in the business for 44 years, I know the value of the site. I think the value of it is £2million.

"It needs loads of money spent on it. It’s very run down and it’s flooded numerous times. You’ve got to take that into account when you’re selling homes. They should be selling at a reduced price.

"They’ve inflated the price due to ‘speculation’ that there is a possibility to add more homes on the site.”

When approached by this newspaper, Grant Thornton LLP said this ‘isn’t something the administrators will be able to comment on’.

The administrators did previously tell this newspaper that it has had a ‘positive response’ since putting the sites up for sale.

The administrators previously said: “We have had a very positive response of people lining up to seek to buy the asset. We have absolutely no doubt that they will be sold. We’re very confident.”

Mr White went on to reveal what he would do to improve Cogenhoe Mill if he became the owner.

He said: “It’s flooded numerous times. The people on the site felt very hard done by. It needs a hell of a lot of money on it to get it back together.

"If I bought it I would shore all the river banks up because they’re all falling down. I’m not being rude but Royale Group have bought it and spent no money on it at all. It needs somebody to go in there and spend £250k and the liquidator isn’t taking that into account.

“I’m a local businessman, my family has been in this industry for 63 years. I would lift it to a new level, spend £250k on it and get it to where it wants to be.

"I believe we can do a lot with it but it needs to be bought for £2million not £4million. I’m hoping the administrator sees sense and comes back to me.”

Mr White has been running the popular Riverview Park site alongside his wife Joanna for nine years.

Since the Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill went into administration, thousands of residents who live there have reportedly been left concerned and worried about the future.